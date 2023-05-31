Theme
Armed police officers check vehicles as they patrol at the entrance to the Higher Regional Court in Dresden, eastern Germany on January 28, 2022 prior to the start of the trial over a jewelry heist on the Green Vault (Gruenes Gewoelbe) museum in Dresden’s Royal Palace in November 2019. (AFP)
Armed police officers patrol at the entrance to the Higher Regional Court in Dresden, eastern Germany on January 28, 2022. (AFP)

Germany arrests seven suspected supporters of ISIS

Reuters
Published: Updated:
German authorities have arrested seven suspected supporters of ISIS as part of an investigation into terrorist financing, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

At the same time, authorities conducted 19 raids in Baden-Wuerttemberg, Bremen, Hamburg, Hesse, North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate, as well as in one property in the Netherlands, the federal prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

The individuals arrested are suspected of belonging to an international network that solicited financial donations for ISIS in Syria through platforms including Telegram and subsequently transferred them to the group or its intermediaries.

At least 65,000 euros ($71,552.00) were transferred in this manner, prosecutors said, adding that the money was used to support ISIS members imprisoned in Syria, in some cases allowing them to escape from prison camps.

The seven suspects are to appear on Wednesday and Thursday before a magistrate who will decide whether they are to remain in pre-trial detention.

