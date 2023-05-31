Germany arrests seven suspected supporters of ISIS

German authorities have arrested seven suspected supporters of ISIS as part of an investigation into terrorist financing, prosecutors said on Wednesday.



At the same time, authorities conducted 19 raids in Baden-Wuerttemberg, Bremen, Hamburg, Hesse, North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate, as well as in one property in the Netherlands, the federal prosecutor’s office said in a statement.



The individuals arrested are suspected of belonging to an international network that solicited financial donations for ISIS in Syria through platforms including Telegram and subsequently transferred them to the group or its intermediaries.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



At least 65,000 euros ($71,552.00) were transferred in this manner, prosecutors said, adding that the money was used to support ISIS members imprisoned in Syria, in some cases allowing them to escape from prison camps.



The seven suspects are to appear on Wednesday and Thursday before a magistrate who will decide whether they are to remain in pre-trial detention.



Read more:

UN urges Iraq to deliver on reforms, combat corruption, backs fight against terrorism

Advertisement

Teenagers from ISIS families undergo rehab in Syria, but future still uncertain

UK man gets life sentence for trying to join ISIS in Syria