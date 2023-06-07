Erdogan proposes to Zelenskyy international commission to probe major dam destruction

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday proposed, in a call with his Ukrainian counterpart, creating an international commission to probe the destruction of a major dam in southern Ukraine, his office reported.



Moscow and Kyiv have traded blame for the destruction of Kakhovka hydroelectric dam, which was ripped open early Tuesday after a reported blast.



“President Erdogan said that a commission could be established with the participation of experts from the warring parties, the United Nations and the international community, including Turkey, for a detailed investigation into the explosion at Kakhovka dam,” his office said after the call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The Kakhovka dam sits on the Dnipro River, which feeds a reservoir providing cooling water for the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, Europe's largest, some 150 kilometers (90 miles) upstream.



The destruction of the dam caused torrents of water to pour into the Dnipro, pushing thousands of civilians to flee the flooded areas while raising fears of an ecological disaster.



NATO member Turkey, which has good ties with Moscow and Kyiv.



Read more:



Ukraine, Russia say more than 2,700 evacuated after dam flooding

Destruction of Kakhovka dam takes Ukraine war into uncharted territory

Advertisement

Russia claims killing, wounding 3,700 Ukrainian soldiers in failed counter-offensive