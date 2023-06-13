Theme
People walk past the headquarters of the Federal Security Service (FSB), the successor agency to the KGB, and Lubyanka Square in front of it in central Moscow on March 3, 2023. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia says it arrested ex-defense industry workers suspected of spying for Ukraine

Russia’s FSB security service said on Tuesday it had arrested a group of former defense industry workers it suspects of supplying Ukraine with sensitive military information and of planning sabotage attacks.

The FSB accused the unnamed ex-workers of spying for Ukrainian military intelligence and of handing over technical documents and models used in the manufacture of weapons systems and equipment for Russia’s Air Force.

It said in a statement that the same group was also involved in plans to blow up transport infrastructure such as railway lines used to supply Russian forces fighting in Ukraine.

