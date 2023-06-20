Finland’s parliament elects conservative Petteri Orpo as prime minister

Finland’s parliament on Tuesday elected conservative Petteri Orpo as prime minister at the head of a four-party coalition including the far-right Finns Party which plans a major crackdown on immigration.



Parliament voted in favour of Orpo, who won April elections and has been in thorny negotiations to build a coalition since then, by 107 in favor, 81 opposed and 11 absent.



