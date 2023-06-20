Theme
The National Coalition Chairman Petteri Orpo gives speaks to supporters at the party's parliamentary election party, following the Finnish parliamentary elections, on April 2, 2023, in Helsinki. (AFP)
Finland’s parliament elects conservative Petteri Orpo as prime minister

AFP, Helsinki
Finland’s parliament on Tuesday elected conservative Petteri Orpo as prime minister at the head of a four-party coalition including the far-right Finns Party which plans a major crackdown on immigration.

Parliament voted in favour of Orpo, who won April elections and has been in thorny negotiations to build a coalition since then, by 107 in favor, 81 opposed and 11 absent.

