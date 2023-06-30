Russia’s Lavrov calls for UN Security Council membership to be expanded

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called on Friday for a widening of the UN Security Council to give more representation to Asian, African and Latin American countries in order to break what he called Western domination of the world.

“A majority of the world does not want to live according to Western rules,” Lavrov told a news briefing.

He also reiterated Moscow’s accusation that the West, especially the United States, was trying to prevent Russia and China from acting independently in a multipolar world.

