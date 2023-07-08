Theme
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) meets Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Astana, on October 13, 2022. (Turkish presidential press service via AFP)
Putin will visit Turkey next month: Erdogan

Russian President Vladimir Putin will next month pay his first visit to Turkey since the Kremlin launched its invasion of Ukraine 500 days ago, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday.

“Next month Putin will pay a visit to Turkey,” Erdogan told a joint media appearance with visiting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, adding that he would discuss prisoner swaps with the Russian ruler.

