Putin will visit Turkey next month: Erdogan

Russian President Vladimir Putin will next month pay his first visit to Turkey since the Kremlin launched its invasion of Ukraine 500 days ago, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday.

“Next month Putin will pay a visit to Turkey,” Erdogan told a joint media appearance with visiting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, adding that he would discuss prisoner swaps with the Russian ruler.

