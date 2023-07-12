Indian capital New Delhi on alert for floods after river level hits all-time high

Torrential rain in northern India has pushed water levels to an all-time high in the Yamuna, a major river that cuts through Delhi, putting the capital on alert for floods.

The water level in the Yamuna climbed to 207.55 meters on Wednesday, exceeding record level of 207.49 meters reached in 1978, Arvind Kejriwal, chief minister of Delhi, said in a tweet, adding river levels are rising due to abnormally high volumes of water being released at a barrage in Haryana state.

Kejriwal asked federal Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure controlled release of water from the dam in Haryana to prevent flooding in Delhi.

Low-lying areas are already flooded and people living there are being evacuated, the Hindustan Times newspaper reported.

Some areas in Delhi were inundated after the wettest day in the capital in four decades left millions wading through knee-deep water on Sunday.

