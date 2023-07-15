Man famous for viral blue and black dress charged with wife’s attempted murder

The Scottish man who became famous over a viral picture of the highly debated blue-black or white-gold dress from 2015 has been charged with the attempted murder of his wife.



Keir Johnston appeared at a Glasgow court for reportedly committing various acts of domestic violence against his wife, Grace, that allegedly led to a murder attempt, the Guardian reported on Friday.

He has denied the accusations. A trial is expected in 2024.



The 38-year-old is facing allegations of repeated assault including pushing Grace against the wall, brandishing a knife, placing her in a headlock, striking her, and dragging her out of a bar, among other things.



Some reports claim that Johnston used to monitor her location and finances.



The accused rose to fame in 2015, and even made an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres show, after his mother-in-law’s dress became a hotly debated topic online over its color.



It was famously known as ‘the dress that broke the internet.’ The photo of the dress, lined with horizontal strips, was first posted on Reddit and quickly went viral across all platforms.

