Video of alleged rape draws first public comments from PM Modi on Manipur
A video of two women being paraded naked by a group of men in Manipur has elicited first public comments from Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the ethnic violence that has engulfed the relatively remote Indian state.
“I am filled with anguish and anger. The incident of Manipur is a shame for any civilized society,” Modi told reporters before the start of the latest parliament session on Thursday. “I assure the nation, no guilty will be spared. Law will take its course with all its might. What happened with the daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven.”
The horrific video — of an incident that took place on May 4 — was viral on social media overnight, triggering public anger. India’s Supreme Court took suo moto cognizance of the videos, calling them “deeply disturbing and asked the federal and state govern-ments, which are both led by Modi’s party, to report steps taken.”
Until Thursday Modi, who faces re-election early next year, hadn’t said anything about the violence in Manipur.
Angry mobs have killed more than 150 people, according to offi-cial count, and tens of thousands have been displaced. The con-flict centers around tensions between the area’s largely-Christian tribal groups and the majority Meitei Hindu over access to affirma-tive action benefits.
Manipur police said a case of abduction, gangrape, and murder has been registered against unknown armed miscreants. Investi-gations have started, according to local media reports.
US envoy expresses sorrow over ethnic violence in India’s Manipur, offers assistanceThe US ambassador to New Delhi expressed sorrow over the ethnic violence in India’s northeastern state of Manipur on Thursday, and while noting it was ... World News
Armed mobs rampage through villages in Manipur and push Indian region to civil warZuan Vaiphei is armed and prepared to kill. He is also ready to die.Vaiphei spends most of his days behind the sandbag walls of a makeshift bunker, ... World News
Indian authorities relax curfew imposed in violence-hit ManipurIndian authorities said on Sunday they had started to relax a curfew imposed in violence-hit Manipur after 45 days of civil unrest in the north-east ... World News
Indian minister’s home set ablaze in violence-hit Manipur stateA federal Indian minister’s house was set on fire by a mob in the remote northeastern state of Manipur, which has been hit by clashes between members ... World News
What is behind the violence that has taken 100 lives in India’s Manipur StateIndia’s northeastern state of Manipur has cut off its 3.5 million people from mobile internet services for over a month as ethnic clashes over a ... Features
Manipur clashes leave 60 dead, 35,000 displaced as India ups security measuresSecurity measures are keeping the peace in a remote northeast Indian state where 60 people were killed and 35,000 civilians were displaced in rioting ... World News