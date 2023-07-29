Theme
Ukrainian soldiers are seen at their positions on the frontline, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, at the location given as near Bakhmut, Donetsk Region, Ukraine, in this still image obtained from a handout video that was released on July 26, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia has received around 30 peace initiatives on Ukraine: Report

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Russia has received around 30 peace initiatives on Ukraine through official and unofficial channels, the TASS news agency reported on Saturday, citing Russia’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

