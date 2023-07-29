Russia Ukraine conflict
Russia has received around 30 peace initiatives on Ukraine: Report
Russia has received around 30 peace initiatives on Ukraine through official and unofficial channels, the TASS news agency reported on Saturday, citing Russia’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.
