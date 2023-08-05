Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes Santiago Del Estero Province in Argentina
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size
An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck Santiago Del Estero Province, Argentina, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said on Saturday.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The quake was at a depth of 620 kilometers (385 miles), GFZ said.
Read more:
Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes Andaman Islands, India region
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement