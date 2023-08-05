Niger’s junta rulers ask for help from Wagner amid military intervention threat

An analyst says Niger’s new military junta has asked for help from the Russian mercenary group Wagner as the deadline nears for it to release the country’s ousted president or face possible military intervention by the West African regional bloc.



A journalist and researcher says the request came during a visit by one of the coup leaders to neighboring Mali, where Wagner is active. He says Wagner is considering the request.



Niger’s junta faces a Sunday deadline set by the regional bloc known as ECOWAS to release and reinstate the democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum, who has described himself as a hostage.



Defense chiefs from ECOWAS members finalized an intervention plan on Friday and urged militaries to prepare resources after a mediation team sent to Niger on Thursday wasn’t allowed to enter the city or meet with junta leader Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani.



Niger has been seen as the West’s last reliable counterterrorism partner in a region where coups have been common in recent years. Juntas have rejected former colonizer France and turning toward Russia.



Wagner operates in a handful of African countries, including Mali, where human rights groups have accused its forces of deadly abuses.



