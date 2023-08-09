Theme
FILE PHOTO: A view shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict outside Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian-controlled Ukraine, March 29, 2023. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko//File Photo
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia accuses Ukraine of targeting Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant with drone

Reuters
Russian security forces said on Wednesday that Ukraine had attempted to attack a spent nuclear fuel storage facility at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant with a strike drone, the state news agency RIA reported, without citing any named source or official.

Russian security forces reached their conclusion by analyzing the flight path of the drone, which they downed, RIA said. It distributed a photograph of the purported downed drone, a quadcopter.

