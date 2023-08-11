Theme
Nigerien security forces launch tear gas to disperse pro-junta demonstrators gathered outside the French embassy, in Niamey, the capital city of Niger, on July 30, 2023. (Reuters)
African Union backs ECOWAS’ decisions on Niger

Reuters
The African Union said on Friday it supports West African regional bloc ECOWAS’ decisions on Niger and called on the international community to save the life of President Mohamed Bazoum, whose detention conditions are deteriorating.

ECOWAS said on Thursday that all options were still on the table to overturn Niger’s coup and decided to activate a standby force for possible military intervention.

Niger junta warned to kill ousted president in case of any military intervention

