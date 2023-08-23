Wagner affiliated channel claims Prigozhin’s plane was shot down by defense ministry

The plane in which Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on board was “shot down” in the sky over the Tver region by the Russian Defense Ministry, a Telegram channel affiliated with Wagner claimed on Wednesday.

The Telegram channel affiliated with Wagner Grey Zone claimed: “The plane was shot down in the sky over the Tver region by air defense forces of the Russian Defense Ministry.”

Advertisement

It added: “It is reported that one of the Embraer Legacy 600 private planes belonging to Yevgeny Prigozhin disappeared from the radar at 18:20, the dispatchers tried to contact the crew, but to no avail, after which the air traffic controllers notified the Russian Ministry of Defense and air defense units about the incident.”

Furthermore, the channel added that there’s a second plane also owned by Prigozhin: “The second private aircraft owned by Evgeny Prigozhin, Embraer ERJ-135BJ ‘Legacy 650’ with the number RA-02748, after shooting down another aircraft of Evgeny Prigozhin with the number RA-02795, is currently cruising in the sky over Moscow.”

Grey Zone also claimed: “The second Embraer 600 business jet with tail number RA-02795, which also belonged to the head of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, landed at the Ostafyevo airport near Moscow.”

It added: “Where Yevgeny Prigozhin himself was in the end - at the moment there is no exact data.”

The Federal Agency for Air Transport of Russia said it initiated an investigation of the crash of the Embraer plane that crashed in the Tver Region on Wednesday, the agency said in its statement, adding that the Prigozhin was included in the list of passengers of the crashed flight.

“An investigation of the Embraer plane crash that happened in the Tver Region this evening was initiated. According to the passenger list, first and last name of Yevgeny Prigozhin was included in this list,” state news agency TASS reported.

Read more:

Wagner chief Prigozhin listed as passenger on plane which crashed with no survivors

Wagner trying to recruit in Africa and Middle East, but salaries cut: Think tank

Prigozhin trying to re-establish Wagner group in Africa: Think tank