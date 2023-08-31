Britain condemns ‘unconstitutional’ military coup in Gabon

Britain on Wednesday condemned the “unconstitutional” military coup in Gabon while acknowledging concerns over the recent election.

“The UK condemns the unconstitutional military takeover of power in Gabon and calls for the restoration of constitutional government. We acknowledge concerns raised regarding the recent electoral process, including restrictions on media freedom,” Britain’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

