TOPSHOT - Protesters hold a sign taken from the French Embassy in Niamey during a demonstration that followed a rally in support of Niger's junta in Niamey on July 30, 2023. Thousands of people demonstrated in front of the French embassy in Niamey on Sunday, before being dispersed by tear gas, during a rally in support of the military putschists who overthrew the elected president Mohamed Bazoum in Niger. Before the tear-gas canisters were fired, a few soldiers stood in front of the embassy to calm the demonstrators. (Photo by AFP)
Protesters hold a sign taken from the French Embassy in Niamey during a demonstration that followed a rally in support of Niger’s junta in Niamey on July 30, 2023. (AFP)

Niger junta instructs police to expel French envoy

Reuters, Niamey
The junta that seized power in Niger last month said in a statement that the French ambassador to Niger, Sylvain Itte, no longer had diplomatic immunity and police had been instructed to expel him.

The junta on Friday ordered the ambassador to leave the country within 48 hours in response to actions taken by the French government which it said were “contrary to the interests of Niger.”

