A view shows a grain terminal in the sea port in Odesa after restarting grain export, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, Ukraine August 19, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Kyiv expects no changes in grain export situation after Putin-Erdogan talks: Source​​

Reuters
Ukraine does not expect its grain export situation to change following talks on Monday between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a senior Ukrainian government source said on Tuesday.

Erdogan said Ukraine’s grain export corridor had been the most important issue in his talks with Putin, and that he believed a solution could be found soon to reviving the UN-brokered Black Sea grain export deal.

Putin’s demands hinder Ukraine grain export deal amid global food supply concerns

