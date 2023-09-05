Kyiv expects no changes in grain export situation after Putin-Erdogan talks: Source​​

Ukraine does not expect its grain export situation to change following talks on Monday between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a senior Ukrainian government source said on Tuesday.



Erdogan said Ukraine’s grain export corridor had been the most important issue in his talks with Putin, and that he believed a solution could be found soon to reviving the UN-brokered Black Sea grain export deal.



Putin’s demands hinder Ukraine grain export deal amid global food supply concerns

