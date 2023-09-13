Theme
Warships attend a joint naval exercise of the Iranian, Chinese and Russian navies in the northern Indian Ocean January 19, 2022. Picture taken January 19, 2022. Iranian Army/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.
India, Russia to expand maritime cooperation

Reuters, New Delhi
India and Russia will explore the possibility of using new transport corridors such as the Northern Sea Route and Eastern Maritime Corridor between Vladivostok and Chennai to widen maritime cooperation, the Indian government said on Wednesday.

A decision to work towards this was made during a meeting between India’s Ports, Shipping and Waterways minister, Sarbananda Sonowal, and Russia’s Development of the Far East and Arctic minister, A.O. Chekunkov, in Russia’s Vladivostok.

New Delhi and Moscow have enjoyed a close relationship for decades and India has refused to condemn Russia for the war it has waged on Ukraine since last year.

Russian-Indian trade has instead risen to a record high, driven largely by a ramping-up of Indian imports of Russian oil.

The two countries, at the same meeting on Wednesday, also agreed to train Indian seafarers in polar and arctic waters at the Russian Maritime Training Institute, which is equipped with simulator facilities.

“We remain committed to maintaining strong ties (with Russia) and fostering strategic cooperation across various sectors,” Sonowal said in a statement.

