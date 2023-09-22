Azerbaijan says civilians can safely leave Nagorno-Karabakh

Azerbaijan will ensure that civilians can travel safely in their own vehicles along the road which leads from Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia, Hikmet Hajiyev, foreign policy adviser to Azerbaijan’s president, said on Friday.
Many Karabakh residents are seeking to leave after Azerbaijan mounted a lightning offensive this week and declared it had retaken control of the breakaway territory after 35 years of conflict.
