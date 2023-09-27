Theme
Rocket launcher shell accidentally explodes killing eight in southern Pakistan

Police say a the explosion happened at a home in a remote village in southern Pakistan, killing eight people, including women and children

The Associated Press
Published: Updated:



A shell of a rocket launcher apparently accidentally exploded at a home in a remote village in southern Pakistan on Wednesday, killing at least eight people, including women and children, police said.

At least two people were also wounded in the blast in southern Sindh province, said regional police chief Rahil Khoso.

Investigators believe that family members took the unexploded shell home after finding it at a nearby open farm field. Such blasts often happen when people try to dismantle unexploded ammunition to sell as scrap metal.

The city of Kandhkot, where the explosion took place, is known as a hideout of robbers and criminals who are well armed, including with rockets. Security forces have launched operations against criminals in the area.

