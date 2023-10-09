Zelenskyy says two Ukrainian nationals killed in Israel

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that two Ukrainian nationals had died in unrest in Israel and that more than 100 citizens had contacted the country’s embassy.

“Unfortunately, the deaths of two Ukrainian citizens have been confirmed,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.

Zelenskyy said he spoke on Sunday to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and expressed “solidarity with Israel, which is enduring a brazen, large-scale attack.”

