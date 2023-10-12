Theme
An Azur Air plane is parked as an S7 Airlines aircraft taxis at the Domodedovo Airport outside Moscow, Russia, April 7, 2017. (File photo: Reuters)
An Azur Air plane is parked as an S7 Airlines aircraft taxis at the Domodedovo Airport outside Moscow, Russia, April 7, 2017. (File photo: Reuters)

Russia denies five planes emitted distress signals, blames foreign website glitch

Russia’s aviation authority on Thursday denied media reports that five planes flying over central Russia had emitted distress signals, saying the false information looked like it had come from a glitch in a foreign flight tracking website.

The TASS state news agency had reported on the incident earlier on Thursday.

Rosaviatsiya, Russia’s aviation authority, said in a statement that all five flights had taken place as planned and without any safety issues and that no distress signals had been detected.

It said media had originally cited information from the FlightRadar24 flight tracking website which Rosaviatsiya said had probably been generated by a system glitch.

