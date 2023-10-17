Theme
French Republican Guards stand to attention at the Palace of Versailles ahead of a state banquet, west of Paris, on September 20, 2023. (AFP)
France’s Palace of Versailles reopens after earlier security alert

France’s Palace of Versailles re-opened to visitors on Tuesday afternoon after closing for a few hours for security reasons, the Chateau de Versailles said on social media network X.

BFM TV, citing police sources, had said earlier that a bomb squad had been dispatched to the site.

The local police body for Versailles said later that the police operation had finished and an earlier security cordon that had been put in place had now been lifted.

On October 14, one day after a teacher in France was killed in an extremist attack, bomb alerts - which proved to be false - forced the evacuation of the Louvre museum, the Palace of Versailles and Paris’ Gare de Lyon train station.

