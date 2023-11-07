Explosion at Canadian embassy in Nigeria kills two

An explosion at the Canadian High Commission in Nigeria killed two people, including a locally engaged employee, forcing a temporary halt in operations until further notice, the Canadian embassy said in a statement on Tuesday.

Global Affairs Canada, the Canadian government department responsible for international relations, said in a statement on X that an investigation into the cause of the explosion is underway, but that everything points to an accident rather than a deliberate act.

The High Commission of Canada to #Nigeria, in #Abuja, has temporarily suspended operations until further notice. For consular assistance, contact our 24/7 Emergency Watch and Response Centre: https://t.co/SyRNbkaS64 https://t.co/zsQZAt9ies pic.twitter.com/AUa1kqXzo6 — Travel.gc.ca (@TravelGoC) November 6, 2023

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The explosion occurred in a generator room at the High Commission in the capital Abuja, leaving two other people injured. All other staff at the embassy are safe and unharmed, the statement said.

“We extend our sympathies to the families of those killed and wish a speedy recovery to those injured,” the statement said.

With Reuters

Read more:

Canada military helicopter in South China Sea violated laws: Chinese defense ministry

Canada’s new immigration plan prioritizes housing and services support

Time is running out for humanitarian pause in Gaza, Canada says