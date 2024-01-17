Japanese, South Korean envoys meet in Seoul amid N. Korean nuclear threat

South Korean and Japanese nuclear envoys met in Seoul on Wednesday to discuss North Korean nuclear threats and latest military provocations.

The meeting between South Korean nuclear envoy Kim Gunn and Japanese counterpart Hiroyuki Namazu took place a day before scheduled trilateral talks with US nuclear envoy Jung Pak.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The meeting between the nuclear envoys takes place amid heightened North Korean threats and their growing ties with Russia.

Read more:

North Korea says it successfully test-fired hypersonic missile

Putin meets with North Korea FM amid accusations of collaboration in Ukraine conflict

North Korea fires apparent intermediate-range missile, FM to visit Russia