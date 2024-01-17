Theme
Kim Gunn, right, special representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security, shakes hands with Namazu Hiroyuki, director-general and assistant minister of the Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, ahead of a meeting at the foreign ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 17, 2023. (AP)
Kim Gunn, right, special representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security, shakes hands with Namazu Hiroyuki, director-general and assistant minister of the Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, ahead of a meeting at the foreign ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 17, 2023. (AP)

Japanese, South Korean envoys meet in Seoul amid N. Korean nuclear threat

The Associated Press
South Korean and Japanese nuclear envoys met in Seoul on Wednesday to discuss North Korean nuclear threats and latest military provocations.

The meeting between South Korean nuclear envoy Kim Gunn and Japanese counterpart Hiroyuki Namazu took place a day before scheduled trilateral talks with US nuclear envoy Jung Pak.

The meeting between the nuclear envoys takes place amid heightened North Korean threats and their growing ties with Russia.

