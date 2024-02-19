Theme
FILE - Russian's Air Force Mikoyan MiG-31K jets carrying Kh-47M2 Kinzhal nuclear-capable air-launched ballistic missiles fly over Red Square during a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, on May 7, 2021. As Russia bombarded Ukraine this week, military observers were left wondering about how many and what types of missiles Russia still has in its arsenal. In other words, how long can the Kremlin keep up the barrage? (AP Photo, File)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia loses six warplanes in three days: Ukraine

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Ukraine's military on Monday shot down two more Russian warplanes used to drop highly destructive guided aerial bombs on Kyiv's troops, army chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said.

The destroyed planes were an Su-34 fighter-bomber and an Su-35 fighter, Syrskyi said on Telegram, not disclosing the area where they were downed. At the weekend, Ukraine said it shot down three Russian Su-34s and one Su-35 in eastern skies.

“In just three days, the enemy lost six aircraft,” Oleksandr Pavliuk, Ukraine's new ground forces chief, said on Telegram on Monday.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

Russia has not commented on the reported downing of warplanes and Reuters was not able to verify Ukraine's version.

Moscow has aerial superiority over Kyiv, but Ukraine is using Western air defence systems to counter that.

Kyiv accuses Moscow of hitting civilian targets using Su-34s, in particular in southern Kherson region, as well as attacking Ukraine's front lines. Russia has denied deliberately targeting civilians although many have been killed in its strikes.

