Earthquake of magnitude 6.5 strikes Japan’s Bonin Islands

An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck Japan’s Bonin Islands, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said on Saturday.
The quake was at a depth of 503.2 kilometers (312.7 miles), USGS said.
The US National Tsunami Warning Center said there was no tsunami warning from the quake, based on available data.
