Crooked signs hang over a road damaged in the January 1 earthquake in Nishiaraya, Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan January 8, 2024. (Reuters)
Crooked signs hang over a road damaged in the January 1 earthquake in Nishiaraya, Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan, on January 8, 2024. (Reuters)

Earthquake of magnitude 6.5 strikes Japan’s Bonin Islands

Reuters
1 min read

An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck Japan’s Bonin Islands, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said on Saturday.
The quake was at a depth of 503.2 kilometers (312.7 miles), USGS said.

The US National Tsunami Warning Center said there was no tsunami warning from the quake, based on available data.

