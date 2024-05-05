Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
Marine One carrying U.S. President Joe Biden arrives at the White House, Washington, U.S., May 2, 2024. (Reuters)
Marine One carrying U.S. President Joe Biden arrives at the White House, Washington, U.S., May 2, 2024. (Reuters)

Driver dies after crashing into White House perimeter gate, Secret Service says

The Associated Press
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

A driver died after crashing a vehicle into a gate at the White House Saturday night, authorities said.

The driver was found dead in the vehicle following the crash shortly before 10:30 p.m. at an outer perimeter gate of the White House complex, the US Secret Service said in a statement.

Security protocols were implemented but there was no threat to the White House, the agency said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The driver was not immediately identified.

The Secret Service will continue to investigate the matter, while turning over the fatal crash portion of the investigation to the Washington Metropolitan Police Department, the agency said.

Read more:

US president Biden to host Jordan king next week amid Gaza talks

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
US military releases images of Gaza aid pier US military releases images of Gaza aid pier
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size