US urges Rwanda to address alleged involvement in Congo attack

The United States called Monday on Rwanda to punish forces behind an attack in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, not backing down from charges Kigali is meddling in its neighbor’s affairs.

The State Department on Friday accused Rwandan forces of joining M23 rebels in blasts on a camp for internally displaced people the outskirts of the eastern city of Goma that killed at least nine people.

Rwandan government spokesperson Yolande Makolo described the US accusation as “ridiculous,” writing on X that Rwanda had a “professional army” that would “never attack” a camp for displaced people.

Asked Monday if the United States stood by its claim, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said, “We absolutely do.”

“The government of Rwanda must investigate this heinous act and hold all those responsible accountable. And we have made that clear to them,” he said.

The United States has long said there was evidence to back up charges by Kinshasa that Rwanda is backing the M23 rebels, who are mostly ethnic Tutsis and resumed their armed campaign in the historically turbulent country in 2021.

But the latest US statement marked an unusually direct accusation of Rwandan involvement.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame in turn has demanded that the DR Congo act against Hutu forces over ties with the perpetrators of Rwanda’s 1994 genocide, which mostly targeted Tutsis.

The United States has sought to mediate between the two countries, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken in January meeting Kagame and voicing hope that Rwanda would engage in diplomacy.

