Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
This photo taken by Taiwan’s Central News Agency (CNA) on April 3, 2024 shows damage to buildings in Xindian district of New Taipei City, after a major earthquake hit Taiwan’s east. (AFP)
This photo taken by Taiwan’s Central News Agency (CNA) on April 3, 2024 shows damage to buildings in Xindian district of New Taipei City, after a major earthquake hit Taiwan’s east. (AFP)

Northeastern Taiwan rattled by 5.7 magnitude earthquake

Reuters, Taipei
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck off Taiwan’s northeastern county of Yilan on Thursday, the island’s central weather administration said, with no immediate reports of damage.

The quake shook buildings in the capital, Taipei. The quake had a depth of 9 kilometers, the weather administration said, and was just off its northeastern shore.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Subway services in Taipei continued at a lower speed immediately after the quake, authorities said.

Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.

Taiwan recorded its biggest earthquake in at least 25 years in April which killed nine people and injured more than 900.

Read more:

Japan lifts ‘megaquake’ warning

Earthquake of magnitude 4.8 strikes Jordan-Syria region, felt in Lebanon: GFZ

Earthquake of magnitude 5 strikes Southern California: GFZ

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Best moments: Riz Khan interviews Andrew Tate, Bassem Youssef, Bill Gates and more Best moments: Riz Khan interviews Andrew Tate, Bassem Youssef, Bill Gates and more
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size