A national flag of Germany waves on top of the Reichag building, home of the German federal parliament Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany, Monday, January 3, 2022. (AP Photo)
The flag of Germany. (File photo: AP)

German military providing radar data on suspicious drone flights

The German military is providing radar data to police investigating suspicious drone flights over an industrial park in northern Germany, according to a spokesperson for the country’s territorial command.

