Ukraine intent on keeping Russian territory, US intelligence official says

2 min read

Russian President Vladimir Putin will mount a counteroffensive to try to retake territory in the Kursk region captured by Ukrainian troops but Russian forces will encounter “a difficult fight,” Deputy CIA Director David Cohen said on Wednesday.



Cohen told a national security industry conference that the significance of the Ukrainian incursion that has overrun some 300 square miles (777 square km) of the Russian province remained to be seen.



Ukrainian forces crashed through Russia’s western border into the Kursk region on Aug. 6 in a surprise offensive that is continuing.



For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.



While Kyiv has said it has no intention of annexing the area it has captured, Ukrainian troops are building defensive lines and it appears that they intend to retain “some of that territory for some period of time,” Cohen said at the intelligence and national security summit.



“We can be certain that Putin will mount a counteroffensive to try to reclaim that territory,” Cohen said. “I think our expectation is that that will be a difficult fight for the Russians.”



He said that Putin will have to “deal with reverberations back in his own society” over the loss of Russian territory.



Ukraine has claimed the capture of 100 settlements in its incursion into Russia’s Kursk region, while Russian forces continue to inch forward in the eastern Donetsk region.



On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the war with Russia would eventually end in dialogue, but that Kyiv had to be in a strong position and that he would present a plan to US President Joe Biden and his two potential successors.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Putin has said any deal needs to start with Ukraine’s acceptance of “realities on the ground,” that would leave Russia with possession of substantial chunks of four Ukrainian regions as well as Crimea. Now Ukraine says it controls more than 1,200 square kilometers (463 square miles) of Russia’s Kursk region.



Read more:

Kremlin dismisses Zelenskyy’s talk of plan to end war, says Russia will keep fighting

Ukraine drones set oil depot ablaze in Russia’s Rostov

Zelenskyy says Ukraine used F-16s against Russian air attacks