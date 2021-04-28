Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman: No plans for income tax in Saudi Arabia at all

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman confirmed there are no plans to ever introduce income tax in the Kingdom during a televised national interview marking five years since the launch of the Saudi Vision 2030 program.

“There are no plans at all the introduce any income tax in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” the Crown Prince said during his interview.

The Crown Prince appeared on the Liwan Al Mudaifer Show, and is expected to discuss developments in Saudi Arabia’s ambitious Vision 2030 plan. It is the fifth anniversary of the plan, which aims to transform the Kingdom and prepare it for a post-hydrocarbon age.

He also spoke on plans to eventually reduce the percentage of Value Added Tax in Saudi Arabia, calling it a painful decision he personally had to undertake.

“This step was painful for me personally as I do not want to affect or harm the Saudi citizen in any way shape or form by my main job is to guarantee and build the citizens’ future in the long term, for the next 20-30 years,” Prince Mohammed said.

2030 achievements

The Saudi Council of Economic and Development Affairs recently reviewed what had been achieved so far by the Kingdom's Vision 2030 five years after its launch, which focused during the five years on establishing an enabling infrastructure, building institutional and legislative structures, setting public policies, and enabling initiatives, while announcing that the focus in its next phase will be on following up implementation, advancing achievement, and further enhancing the citizen’s and private sector participation.

The council reviewed the achievements that aim to raise the quality of life of the Saudi Arabian citizen, including several initiatives taken to make the Kingdom a leading global destination. Achievements included facilitating access to emergency health services within four hours at a rate of more than 87 percent compared to 36 percent before the launch of the vision and reducing the rate of road accident deaths annually to 13.5 deaths per 100,000 people after it was 28.8 deaths per 100,000 people, and a higher rate of sports participation once per week reaching 19 percent in 2020, compared to 13 percent before the launch of the vision.

Within the housing sector, homeownership across the Kingdom increased to 60 percent compared to 47 percent five years ago.

Initiatives aimed at providing an environment that supports business potential and broadens the economic base were also reviewed. Chief among the achievements included the doubling of assets of the Public Investment Fund to reach about 1.5 trillion riyals in 2020, after it not exceeding 570 billion riyals in 2015.

Since the launch of Saudi Vision 2030, the rate of foreign investment flows outside the Kingdom had decreased by 58 percent since 2015, while foreign direct investment flows into Saudi Arabia had grown to reach 17.625 billion riyals, an increase of 331 percent from 5.321 billion riyals before the launch of the vision. These initiatives also included the launch of projects that contribute to the welfare of society, providing jobs and attracting international investments, prominently NEOM, Qiddiya, the Red Sea projects, and others.