UAE establishes $10 bln fund to support investments in Turkey

The United Arab Emirates has established a $10 bln fund to support investments in Turkey, according to a state news agency report.

The fund will focus on strategic investments, including in the energy and health sectors, according to state news agency WAM.

The fund was announced after talks between President Tayyip Erdogan and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan in Ankara on Wednesday.

Sheikh Mohammed’s meeting with Erdogan, the first such visit in years, comes as the two countries work to mend frayed ties and amid a currency crisis in Turkey.

