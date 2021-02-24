Iraq’s oil exports from its southern ports are stable at 2.7 million barrels per day (bpd) so far in February, Basra Oil Company chief Khalid Hamza said in a statement.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Iraq affirms its full commitment to the OPEC+ oil cut deal, a statement cited Hamza as saying on Wednesday.

Read more:

Oil prices at near year-long highs as coronavirus curbs seen easing

Lebanon’s energy ministry says cash for power generation may run out in March

'Perfect trips': Venezuela ships jet fuel to Iran in exchange for gasoline