Iraq’s southern oil exports average 2.7 mln bpd so far in Feb

The Iraqi Zubair oil field near Basra, Iraq. (File photo: Reuters)
The Iraqi Zubair oil field near Basra, Iraq. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters, Baghdad

Iraq’s oil exports from its southern ports are stable at 2.7 million barrels per day (bpd) so far in February, Basra Oil Company chief Khalid Hamza said in a statement.

Iraq affirms its full commitment to the OPEC+ oil cut deal, a statement cited Hamza as saying on Wednesday.

