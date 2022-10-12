Head of Russia’s Gazprom says Nord Stream repairs will take more than a year
Alexei Miller, head of Russian state-controlled natural gas monopoly Gazprom, said on Wednesday that repairing the damaged Nord Stream pipelines would take at least a year, and that Russia had still not been granted access to the area of damage.
Speaking at the Russian Energy Week conference in Moscow, Miller also echoed a call made earlier on Wednesday by Russian President Vladimir Putin for a European gas hub in Turkey.
