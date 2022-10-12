Theme
CEO of Russia’s Gazprom Alexei Miller attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on June 16, 2022. (Reuters)
Gas

Head of Russia’s Gazprom says Nord Stream repairs will take more than a year

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Alexei Miller, head of Russian state-controlled natural gas monopoly Gazprom, said on Wednesday that repairing the damaged Nord Stream pipelines would take at least a year, and that Russia had still not been granted access to the area of damage.

Speaking at the Russian Energy Week conference in Moscow, Miller also echoed a call made earlier on Wednesday by Russian President Vladimir Putin for a European gas hub in Turkey.

