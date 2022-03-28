Dubai developer Union Properties says $42 mln ‘misappropriated’

A troubled Dubai real estate developer said Monday it suspected that $42 million had been “misappropriated” by the company’s former officials while declaring it massively overvalued its holdings.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The announcement by Union Properties comes as Emirati prosecutors announced in October they were investigating the firm. Already, the firm’s board of directors has seen its chairmen and other officials dismissed amid the probe.
Last year “has been a difficult year for Union Properties as we uncovered widespread fraud and misconduct by the company’s former management involving forgery, misappropriation of funds and various other financial violations which has negatively impact the company’s financial health and been a severe breach of shareholder confidence,” managing director Amer Khansaheb said in a statement.
Read more:
UAE vows to take robust action against financial crime, money laundering
UAE investigates Union Properties executives over financial irregularities: WAM
Nine-member ‘gang’ guilty of money laundering in UAE referred to court
-
UAE vows to take robust action against financial crime, money launderingSenior officials in the United Arab Emirates reaffirmed the Gulf country’s commitment to combat anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing, ... Gulf
-
UAE investigates Union Properties executives over financial irregularities: WAMFederal prosecutors in the United Arab Emirates said Sunday they’ve launched a major investigation into Dubai-based real estate developer Union ... Business
-
Nine-member ‘gang’ guilty of money laundering in UAE referred to courtAuthorities in the United Arab Emirates have rounded up nine suspects who have been found guilty of laundering funds collected from “theft and fraud ... Gulf