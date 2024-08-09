Danes celebrate return of spicy South Korean ramen as ban is partially lifted

2 min read

Danes in central Copenhagen on Thursday marked the return to supermarket shelves of fiery South Korean ramen noodles that had been banned for being too spicy, a decision that has since been partly reversed.

Stores in Denmark in June removed three variants of South Korean Samyang Foods’ Buldak instant ramen line after the Danish Veterinary and Food Administration found the noodles’ high capsaicin level posed a serious health risk.

Capsaicin, the compound in chillies that creates a burning sensation when eaten, can cause intoxication, nausea, high blood pressure and vomiting when ingested in high quantities, the Danish regulator has said.

Samyang, which sells the products worldwide, had contested the ban, and on Thursday celebrated the reversal by feeding its noodles to social media influencers, gathered on a ferry adorned in the firm’s bright-red colors on Copenhagen’s harbour.

“It’s very spicy. But now that I’ve had them a few times, I just enjoy them more and more,” said Phillip, a Copenhagen resident who gave only his first name.

Influencers who had been paid to participate joined fans to try the noodles served by chefs onboard the boat as it sailed through the Danish capital.

The regulator’s warning in June was specifically aimed at children and youngsters, who challenge each other on social media to eat the spicy ramen, as well as vulnerable adults, it said in a statement at the time.

But the ban was lifted last month for two of the three variants after further examination of the spicy noodles showed that they did not exceed the critical capsaicin level.

“When they were banned, I bought like 50 packages, which I still have now but I guess I have a good deposit,” Phillip said.

“I feel great now that they’re available again.”

