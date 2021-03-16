.
.
.
.
Russia says it will block Twitter if it fails to remove content

The Twitter logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, US, September 28, 2016. (Reuters)
The Twitter logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, US, September 28, 2016. (Reuters)

Reuters

Russia will block Twitter in one month if the social media giant fails to remove banned content, the TASS news agency cited a senior official at Russia’s communications watchdog Roskomnadzor as saying on Tuesday.

Russia said last week it was slowing down the speed of Twitter in retaliation for what it described as a failure to remove banned content. It threatened to block the US platform outright, escalating a growing stand-off between Moscow and US social media firms.

