.
.
.
.
Language

Google Maps app to start directing drivers to ‘eco-friendly’ routes this year

In this Aug. 8, 2018, file photo, a mobile phone displays a user's travels using Google Maps in New York. (AP)
Google’s Maps app displayed on a mobile phone. (File photo: AP)

Google Maps app to start directing drivers to ‘eco-friendly’ routes this year

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Google’s Maps app will start directing drivers along routes estimated to generate the lowest carbon emissions based on traffic, slopes and other factors, the company announced on Tuesday.

Google, an Alphabet Inc unit, said the feature would launch later this year in the US and eventually reach other countries as part of its commitment to help combat climate change through its services.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.


Unless users opt out, the default route will be the “eco-friendly” one if comparable options take about the same time, Google said. When alternatives are significantly faster, Google will offer choices and let users compare estimated emissions.

“What we are seeing is for around half of routes, we are able to find an option more eco-friendly with minimal or no time-cost tradeoff,” Russell Dicker, a director of product at Google, told reporters on Monday.

Google said it derives emissions relative estimates by testing across different types of vehicles and road types, drawing on insights from the US government’s National Renewable Energy Lab (NREL). Road grade data comes from its Street View cars as well as aerial and satellite imagery.

The potential effect on emissions from the feature is unclear. But in a study of 20 people at California State University, Long Beach, university researchers last year found participants were more inclined to consider carbon emissions in route selection after testing an app that showed estimates.

Google’s announcement included additional climate-focused changes. From June, it will start warning drivers about to travel through low emissions zones where some vehicles are restricted in Germany, France, the Netherlands, Spain and the UK.

In the coming months, Maps app users will be able to compare car, biking, public transit and other travel options in one place instead of toggling between different sections.

Read more: Coronavirus: Google maps to display COVID-related transit alerts

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Human Rights Watch slams Qatar’s male guardianship laws in rare negative coverage Human Rights Watch slams Qatar’s male guardianship laws in rare negative coverage
Turkey’s balancing act: Keep the status quo with Greece while avoid armed conflict Turkey’s balancing act: Keep the status quo with Greece while avoid armed conflict

Top Content

Teens charged in carjacking, murder of Pakistani Uber Eats driver Mohammad Anwar Teens charged in carjacking, murder of Pakistani Uber Eats driver Mohammad Anwar
Ship blocking Suez Canal partially refloated, being secured for next steps Ship blocking Suez Canal partially refloated, being secured for next steps
Former US President Trump rages at COVID-19 experts who criticized him Former US President Trump rages at COVID-19 experts who criticized him
Israel warns its citizens to avoid UAE and Bahrain, citing threat of attack by Iran Israel warns its citizens to avoid UAE and Bahrain, citing threat of attack by Iran
Ever Given ship refloated, Suez Canal traffic resumes: Official Ever Given ship refloated, Suez Canal traffic resumes: Official
Snap lockdown in Australia’s Brisbane after COVID-19 outbreak Snap lockdown in Australia’s Brisbane after COVID-19 outbreak

Before you go

Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions
Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions

Explore More