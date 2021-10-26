.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

NEOM Tech & Digital Holding Company and OneWeb sign $200 mln JV for satellite network

  • Font
The partnership will see the deployment of OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellation
The partnership will see the deployment of OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellation. (Supplied)

NEOM Tech & Digital Holding Company and OneWeb sign $200 mln JV for satellite network

Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

NEOM Tech & Digital Holding Company and OneWeb, the global communications network powered from space, have signed a $200 million joint venture agreement to bring high-speed satellite connectivity to NEOM, a planned futuristic city in northwestern Saudi Arabia.

The first holding company to be established as a subsidiary of NEOM, NEOM Tech & Digital Holding Company plans to also bring satellite connectivity to the planned city and the wider Middle East and neighboring East African countries.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The partnership will see the deployment of OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellation, which will not only provide the rapid and reliable connectivity to enable NEOM’s ecosystem of cognitive technologies, but also transform businesses and rural communities in the region where access to fiber-like internet was previously unimaginable.

Red Sea expedition in Saudi Arabia’s NEOM reveals new species Life Red Sea expedition in Saudi Arabia’s NEOM reveals new species

The agreement also includes a long-term strategic partnership regarding research and development of future connectivity systems.

The relationship between OneWeb, which was established in 2017, with Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and the Ministry of Investment has contributed to the consolidation of this agreement in order to enhance the vision of the emerging space technology sector in Saudi Arabia and provide it to private investors.

“It is a great pleasure to witness the signing of the joint venture between NEOM and OneWeb, which is a testament to Saudi Arabia’s promising future in the space technology sectors. Today’s agreement will contribute to economic growth and accelerate digital and communications knowledge transfer to the Kingdom through the transformative NEOM vision,” said Khalid al-Falih, Saudi Minister of Investment.

Currently, OneWeb uses the latest security protection employed in advanced mobile networks. NEOM Tech & Digital Hold Co. will be trialing technologies to provide further security protection as well as testing new, more robust and resistant positioning and navigation solutions.

Read more:

Global companies to announce regional headquarters in Riyadh: Saudi minister

S&P affirms Saudi rating on expected growth rebound through 2024

Saudi Arabia holds meeting to discuss current, future investments in smart cities

Saudi Vision 2030 unleashed $1 trln projects in real estate, infrastructure: Analysis

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Bahrain approves Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 3-11 Bahrain approves Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 3-11
Blackrock CEO says high probability of oil reaching $100/barrel: Saudi Arabia’s FII Blackrock CEO says high probability of oil reaching $100/barrel: Saudi Arabia’s FII
Top Content
UAE driver who won $13.6 million can’t decide whether to quit job UAE driver who won $13.6 million can’t decide whether to quit job
Who will be crowned the first Miss Universe UAE? Finalists are announced Who will be crowned the first Miss Universe UAE? Finalists are announced
Expo 2020 Dubai records 1.5 million visits since opening Expo 2020 Dubai records 1.5 million visits since opening
Japan’s Princess Mako marries commoner, loses royal status Japan’s Princess Mako marries commoner, loses royal status
UAE expat scoops jackpot prize of more than $13million in Mahzooz draw UAE expat scoops jackpot prize of more than $13million in Mahzooz draw
China locks down Lanzhou, city of 4 million, over COVID-19 China locks down Lanzhou, city of 4 million, over COVID-19
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More