President and Managing Director of MG Motor India Private Limited Rajeev Chaba and Chief Commercial Officer MG Motor India Gaurav Gupta pose with MG EHS, Plug-in Hybrid and MG4 pure electric vehicle at the Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida, India, January 11, 2023. (Reuters)
China’s MG Motor aims to launch three EVs in India by end 2024

Bloomberg
MG Motor said it is focusing on electric vehicles in India and expects up to 30 percent of its local sales to eventually come from that segment.

“We plan to launch three electric vehicles by the end of next year,” Rajeev Chaba, managing director of MG Motor India, a unit of Chinese carmaker SAIC Motor Corp., told Bloomberg News at the Auto Expo in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The company wants to source domestically-made batteries for its cars and is also looking for partners to build charging infrastructure, Chaba said.

MG plans to have 400 sales and service points across India by the end of this year.

MG Motor, which has been under scrutiny in India over alleged financial irregularities, said in November its retail sales reached 4,367 units in October, while it produced 5,008 vehicles, including 1,000 EVs.

Chaba said the company has been cooperating with the Indian government.

