Meta’s Zuckerberg unveils Quest 3 mixed reality headset

Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed the company’s next generation mixed reality headset, the Quest 3, in an Instagram post on Thursday as part of its annual gaming conference.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Priced starting at $499, the device will be 40 percent thinner than the company’s previous device and feature color mixed reality, which combines augmented and virtual reality elements, Zuckerberg said in his post.

The Quest 3 also will have a new Qualcomm chipset with twice the graphics performance, Zuckerberg said, and promised more details at the company’s virtual reality conference in September.

Zuckerberg’s announcement came less than a week before tech rival Apple was expected to unveil its first mixed reality device.

Meta currently dominates the market for AR/VR devices, with a nearly 80 percent share of the 8.8 million headsets sold in 2022, according to an estimate by market research firm IDC.

Read more:

EV maker Lucid raising $3 billion with more funds from Saudi PIF

Binance taps Teng to run all regional markets in swift ascension

AI-powered monocle RizzGPT seeks to add sparkle to human conversations