Online learning a gamechanger in Saudi talent transformation journey: Coursera

The days of higher education being solely associated with a traditional degree are slowly disappearing, especially in the post-pandemic world. Economies are preparing for a digital future and so is education. But is it really keeping pace?



“For the most part, yes,” says Kais Zribi, Coursera’s General Manager for the Middle East and Africa (MEA). “While there is a clear gap between the skills required in today's workforce and those taught in traditional post-secondary programs, universities are evolving their curricula to help students develop the in-demand digital skills required to be employable in a rapidly changing labour market.”



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

With the confluence of artificial intelligence, automation, and robotics becoming more prevalent in most industries, the world of work is destined to be very different in the near future. It’s been predicted that 85 percent of the jobs that will be available in 2030 don’t yet exist.

Advertisement

Moreover, with trends like the emergence of the Gig economy, remote working, and seismic shifts like the Great Resignation into the mix, every company today is rethinking its talent strategy to negate the risk of falling behind. Meanwhile, individuals are finding themselves increasingly looking for fast-tracked pathways to land well-paying jobs of the future. “And at the cusp of this change lies education. Learning needs to become more career-relevant, accessible, and flexible. Thus, the shift to online is imperative,” says Zribi.

“If we think of Saudi Arabia, which has a significantly large education market, the Kingdom is already embracing new ways of learning to surmount the prevailing skill challenges and realise its vision of becoming a knowledge-based economy. Its e-learning market is estimated to reach more than $1 billion in revenue by 2025 and there are myriad reasons supporting the increased adoption of online classrooms,” says the Coursera’s top executive for the region.



“Saudi Arabia’s young population is hungry for knowledge, and there is a strong sense of government-level responsibility to ensure equal access for all. There is also a desire to slow or stem the ‘brain drain’ – whereby some of the brightest young minds are seeking to study abroad – and then don’t return to the Kingdom,” he says.



The changing labor market, both within the country and internationally, is pushing corporates and universities to use online learning as a way to prepare the talent force for the next area of work where human-machine partnerships will determine the path to success for individuals and organizations alike.



However, one of the biggest driving factors for change is the Saudi Vision 2030, Zribi says, of which education is a core pillar. “With the country’s aspirations rooted in bringing about a digital renaissance, private and public education institutions are still trying to catch up, resulting in the rapid rise in online learning.”



He notes that at the school level, Saudi Arabia has already launched a world-class platform, the Ministry of Education’s Madrasati Platform, a new gateway to distance teaching and learning for all Saudi education levels from grades 1 to 12, launched in the academic year of 2021.



However, despite a nationwide understanding of, and readiness for, online learning, challenges remain.



According to the 2023 Global Skills Report published by Coursera, while business and technology emerged as areas of strength in terms of skill proficiency within the Kingdom, data science remains an area of improvement. As more effective strategies for ushering in the digital economy are implemented, developing a competitive and skilled workforce, particularly in fields such as data science, will yield long-term benefits.



“The solutions are there – we need to ensure affordable, equal access to skills training for the most in-demand jobs, backed by micro-credentials that show certified proficiency in key areas,” Zribi observes.



And, ultimately, greater collaboration between private and public sectors can drive innovation within higher education, and ensure Saudi Arabia’s bold future blueprint, as laid out in Saudi Vision 2030, is met.



“Saudi Arabia's growing youth population is brimming with potential and as it continues to foster greater acceptance of online learning, it is bound to set an example for its regional and global peers,” Zribi says.

Read more:

Prince Sultan University ties ups with Coursera to deliver job-relevant skills

Coursera leads revolution, integrating industry credentials into college programs