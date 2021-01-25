Preparation on coronavirus vaccine variant upgrade has begun, says Fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci says scientists are already preparing to upgrade COVID-19 vaccines to address the variants of the coronavirus now circulating in the United Kingdom and South Africa.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.



Fauci, the top US infectious disease expert, says those variants are not only more infectious but they do not respond as well to the monoclonal antibodies that have been used in treating patients. He said he was especially concerned about the South African variant, which he described as “different and more ominous than the one in the UK.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app

“The data has not come out officially, but taking a look at the preliminary data that the UK scientists have analyzed, I’m pretty convinced that there is a degree of increase in seriousness of the actual infection, which we really have to keep an eye on,” Fauci told NBC’s “Today.”

Read more:

Coronavirus: Mexican president ‘well and strong’ with COVID-19

Coronavirus: Italy reports 420 new COVID-19 deaths, 8,561 infections

Coronavirus: French institute, American company abandon COVID-19 vaccine

Fauci said there is also “a very slight, modest diminution” of the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines against those variants but “there’s enough cushion with the vaccines that we have that we still consider them to be effective against both the UK strain and the South Africa strain.”

“We really need to make sure that we begin, and we already have, to prepare if it’s necessary to upgrade the vaccines,” Fauci said. “We’re already taking steps in that direction despite the fact that the vaccines we have now do work,” Fauci spoke on NBC’s “Today” show and “CBS This Morning.”

Last Update: Monday, 25 January 2021 KSA 21:19 - GMT 18:19