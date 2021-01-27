Nadal, Serena support strict COVID-19 protocols during Australia Open

Rafa Nadal feels tennis players are privileged to be able to compete at the Australian Open during the COVID-19 pandemic and urged fellow participants to have a wider perspective of the strict health measures in the country.
Serena Williams is seen in a bus returning from training to the accommodation in North Adelaide on January 23, 2021, where tennis players are undergoing mandatory quarantine ahead of the Australian Open. (Reuters)
SHOW MORE
Australia has recorded more than 22,000 cases and 909 deaths from the novel coronavirus. It had no new local cases for the 10th straight day on Wednesday.
After the 14-day isolation, players will be allowed to train normally and then compete at tune-up events next week.
“The world is suffering in general, so we can’t complain,” Nadal added. “You have to stay a little more positive. I feel that we are privileged people today, having the chance to keep doing our jobs.”
Organizers also received backing from 23-time Grand Slam winner Williams, who has travelled to Australia with three-year-old daughter Olympia.
“It’s super, super strict, but it’s really good,” she said on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.
“It’s insane and super intense but it’s super good because after that you can have a new normal like we were used to this time last year in the United States.
“It’s definitely hard with a three-year-old to be in the hotel all day, but it’s worth it because you want everyone to be safe at the end of the day.”