WHO, GAVI say COVAX distribution plan set to be published

Figures for the doses of COVID-19 vaccines being allocated mainly to 92 low- and middle-income countries from the COVAX facility in the first and second quarter of 2021 will be published on Wednesday, agencies said.
For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.
The GAVI vaccine alliance, World Health Organization, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and the UN Children’s Fund will hold a 1300 GMT press conference on the “publication of an interim distribution forecast”, GAVI said.
GAVI CEO Seth Berkley said last week that COVAX aimed to deliver 2.3. billion doses by year-end, including 1.8 billion doses to lower income countries at no cost to their governments.
Read more:
WHO-led COVID-19 probe team in China visits Wuhan virus lab
China to provide 10 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses in bid to support COVAX initiative
Tunisia, Palestinians among first coronavirus vaccine recipients from COVAX: WHO
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Wednesday, 03 February 2021 KSA 14:20 - GMT 11:20