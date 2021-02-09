.
Ethiopia has 9 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses secured until April: Health minister

Angela Coronel, nurse in charge of the vaccination process at the San Martin hospital, fills a syringe with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine, in La Plata, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
A nurse fills a syringe with COVID-19 vaccine. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Reuters, Addis Ababa

Ethiopia has secured nine million doses of COVID-19 vaccines up until April, its health minister told Reuters on Tuesday, adding that it hopes to inoculate at least a fifth of the country’s 110 million people by the end of the year.

“For now up to April we have been allocated close to nine million doses,” Lia Tadesse said.

“Within this year we want to make sure we get at least 20 percent of the population,” she said, adding that Ethiopia was open to possible donations of vaccines but was not doing any procurement of doses independently but only through the COVAX facility.

