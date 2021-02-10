.
.
.
.
Language

Eli Lilly antibody treatment receives FDA emergency authorization use for coronavirus

Eli Lilly logo is shown on one of their offices in San Diego. (Reuters)
Eli Lilly logo is shown on one of their offices in San Diego. (Reuters)

Eli Lilly antibody treatment receives FDA emergency authorization use for coronavirus

Followed Unfollow

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted emergency use authorization to Eli Lilly's antibody treatment to fight coronavirus, the US drugmaker said on Tuesday.

Eli Lilly's combination therapy of two antibodies, bamlanivimab and etesevimab, is authorized for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in patients aged 12 and older who are at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 and/or hospitalization, the company said in a statement.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

The treatment should be administered via a single intravenous infusion as soon as possible after a positive COVID-19 test and within 10 days of symptom onset.

The FDA emergency authorization was based on trial results which showed that the use of bamlanivimab and etesevimab together reduced the risk of COVID-19 hospitalizations and death by 70 percent.

"With the risk of resistance emerging as various strains of the virus arise, bamlanivimab and etesevimab together could potentially allow efficacy against a broader range of naturally occurring SARS-CoV-2 variants as these new strains spread around the world," said Daniel Skovronsky, M.D., Ph.D., Lilly's chief scientific officer and president of Lilly Research Laboratories.

However, bamlanivimab and etesevimab, both separately and together, are not authorized for patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 or who require oxygen therapy due to coronavirus.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Are two masks better than one?

J&J CEO says people may need annual coronavirus vaccine shots for next several years

Common asthma inhaler cuts need for coronavirus hospitalization: Oxford study

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Editor's Choice

What was behind the UAE’s mission to Mars? What was behind the UAE’s mission to Mars?
'Mission accomplished': UAE Hope Probe successfully enters Mars orbit 'Mission accomplished': UAE Hope Probe successfully enters Mars orbit

Top Content

Saudi Crown Prince announces 4 new laws to reform Kingdom’s judicial institutions Saudi Crown Prince announces 4 new laws to reform Kingdom’s judicial institutions
New Saudi civil laws to include minimum age limit on marriages: Justice Minister New Saudi civil laws to include minimum age limit on marriages: Justice Minister
Hope Probe: UAE visitors to receive ‘Martian Ink’ passport stamp upon arrival Hope Probe: UAE visitors to receive ‘Martian Ink’ passport stamp upon arrival
'Mission accomplished': UAE Hope Probe successfully enters Mars orbit 'Mission accomplished': UAE Hope Probe successfully enters Mars orbit
UAE reports highest coronavirus daily death toll since beginning of pandemic UAE reports highest coronavirus daily death toll since beginning of pandemic
Golan Heights will stay Israeli, Netanyahu office tells US Secretary of State Blinken Golan Heights will stay Israeli, Netanyahu office tells US Secretary of State Blinken

Before you go

Israel's Netanyahu says vaccinees account for less than 3% of COVID-19 deaths
Israel's Netanyahu says vaccinees account for less than 3% of COVID-19 deaths

Explore More